RDKB to test emergency alert system

The alarm is scheduled to go out at 10:30 a.m. on June 21

Be prepared to hear a groaning and screaming alarm erupt from cell phones around you on June 21 at 10:30 a.m., when the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary will be testing its Emergency Alert system. Much like the Canada-wide alert that went out on May 8, this localized alarm system is meant to be deployed during threats of natural disasters, such a fires or flooding.

But beyond simply letting alert recipients know that there may be a threat to their safety, the RDKB’s system has the capability to indicate how far away an incident is and to outline ideal evacuation routes. Further, people who download the Voyent Alert! app on their phones can monitor alerts for other locations and other family members and loved ones in order to track their safety as well.

“Communication during emergencies is critical,” said RDKB Board Chair Roly Russell in a press release. “In this case we’ve put a platform in place but we need people to sign up in order for it to help you.”

As of last May, more than 900 RDKB residents had signed up for the alert system. There are, however, more than 31,000 residents in the district, indicating that many more residents remain unregistered.

The idea for the alert system came after the 2015 Rock Creek fires. The RDKB resolved to update their Emergency Communications Plan, which included the Emergency Alerting System. Now, the system has been set up, to be tested.

“With this test we look forward to the final stage of system setup and are encouraging all residents to register in advance of the test and the wildfire season,” said Mark Stephens, Interim Emergency Program Manager at the RDKB, in a press release.

“The more ways local government has to communicate with residents before and during emergencies, the better off we all are,” Russell added.

The alert service is free for recipients and registration is anonymous. The RDKB also said that it will continue to pass out paper notifications for evacuation orders, in addition to the cellular alerts.

Mobile app users can download and install the Voyent Alert! app from their phone’s app store. Email, SMS or voice dial users can register online to receive email, voice or text-based alerts at https://emergency.rdkb.com/.

Previous story
FVRD chair calls B.C. incineration plan for Philippines waste ‘disturbing’
Next story
Channel your inner pirate in epic Canada-wide treasure hunt

Just Posted

RDKB to test emergency alert system

The alarm is scheduled to go out at 10:30 a.m. on June 21

Trio of pot shops to open in Castlegar by July, owners hope

Each trying to find a way to stand out from the pack

Locals win in Grand Forks Car Show

Chrome gleamed bright at the sixth-annual event

Grand Forks fire crews battle bush fires over Father’s Day weekend

No cause was determined for the fire near Spraggett Bridge

GFSS grads find comfort in solidarity

‘I think there is a bit of comfort in knowing that we all don’t know together’

Scorpion gives birth after hitching ride in B.C. woman’s luggage

A Vancouver woman inadvertently brought the animal home from a trip to Cuba

Fernie’s Kerri Wall hopes to represent Green Party in federal election

Nelson’s Abra Brynne and Kaslo’s Judson Hansel have also chosen to run

B.C. teen killed by falling tree near Victoria

Second youth also injured in freak incident during field trip at Camp Barnard near Sooke

Commercial fishers in B.C. now required to wear life-jackets on deck: WorkSafeBC

WorkSafeBC reports 24 work-related deaths in the commercial fishing industry between 2007 and 2018

Rossland boy finds human kindness sweet as honey after beehive destroyed

Family overwhelmed by kind offerings of strangers all across B.C.

B.C. files second legal challenge against Alberta over turn-off-taps law

B.C. government filed a second lawsuit against Alberta on June 14

Tax credits, penalizing big polluters, key to Conservative climate plan

Canada’s commitment is to cut emissions to 70 per cent of what they were in 2005 before 2030

Victoria double murder trial: Blood splatter analyst found no shoe prints on scene

RCMP analyst testifies to smears, fingermarks, ‘swipe and wipe’ patterns around apartment

Elias Pettersson wins Calder Trophy as NHL’s top rookie

Vancouver forward first Canuck to win award since Pavel Bure in 1992

Most Read