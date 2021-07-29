The Nk’Mip wildfire is burning at an estimated 6,800 hectares as of Thursday, July 28. Photo: BC Wildfire Service

The Nk’Mip wildfire is burning at an estimated 6,800 hectares as of Thursday, July 28. Photo: BC Wildfire Service

RDKB rescinds some evacuation orders across West Boundary

The nearby Nk’Mip wildfire continues to burn out of control, BC Wildfire Service says

Nearly 100 West Boundary whose properties were threatened by the Nk’Mip Wildfire are being told they can come home.

In an announcement Thursday afternoon, July 29, the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) said it had rescinded evacuation orders given to 91 properties in Sidley and Bridesville. Those addresses are now on evacuation alert, pending changes in fire activity, according to RDKB spokesperson Frances Maika.

READ MORE: RDKB orders evacuation of Area E homes, as Nk’Mip Creek wildfire rages

READ MORE: Surge of firefighters to hit Nk’Mip wildfire

Another 157 area properties remain under evacuation, with another 283 on evacuation alert, Maika said.

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) had made some progress against the fire as of Wednesday evening. One hundred and thirty-four firefighters are on the fireline, with five BCWS helicopters dropping water on the flames.

A restriction order remains in effect around the fire’s epicentre north of Osoyoos.

A list West Boundary addresses recently taken off evacuation orders is available at the RDKB’s Emergency Management website.

 

