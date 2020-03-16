RDKB recreation facilities remain open ‘unless situation changes’

March Break programming is slated to continue as planned

Recreation facilities operated by the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) remain open for March Break programming, the regional government announced Monday afternoon on its emergency management website. The confirmation comes on the day when the health officer of B.C. announced a provincial ban on all gatherings of 50 people or more, in a bid to stem the propagation of the COVID-19 virus.

“Programming for March Break will proceed unless the situation changes and they must be cancelled or rescheduled,” the site reads, noting that any changes to current status will be announced at emergency.rdkb.com.

RDKB recreation staff in Grand Forks were awaiting further directives as of 4 p.m. on March 16.

But while pools and arenas may be open to the public for now, facilities are reminding customers who are experiencing flu-like symptoms or have traveled outside of Canada within the last 14 days to stay away.

Events organized in RDKB facilities that are expected to surpass the 50-person max imposed by the province will be cancelled until further notice. Likewise, non-essential public meetings and gatherings will be rescheduled. Updates can be found on the RDKB website and social media accounts.

As of March 16, there were two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Interior Health Authority area, which stretches from Princeton in the southwest to the Williams Lake area in the north, and across to the Alberta border.

“We remain ready to respond as needed,” the RDKB announcement reads.

“Since March 10, our Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has been activated, as of Mach 16 the activation was changed to a Level 2 response to support the organization in business continuity and risk management planning.”

The RDKB’s emergency levels indicate the amount of resources needed to monitor a given event. Spring freshet conditions currently sit at a Level 1, while the 2018 Boundary floods represented a Level 3, for context.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Just Posted

RDKB recreation facilities remain open ‘unless situation changes’

March Break programming is slated to continue as planned

Number of COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region remains at two

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addressed the media today

Second presumptive case of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Total number of cases up to 73 in B.C.

Testing for COVID-19 available in West Kootenay, but call first

Interior Health says people suspecting they have the virus must be screened first

MP Richard Cannings in self-isolation after attending Toronto mining conference

He is among a group of MPs and ministers including Prime Minister Trudeau taking similar precautions

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

Canada’s main stock index hits 52-week low amid COVID-19 worries, drop in crude oil prices

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average had its worst day since 1987

Canadian Blood Services worried about appointment cancellations during pandemic

Agency says it’s still safe to donate blood during COVID-19 crisis

COVID-19: B.C. provincial court to reduce operations

Bail hearings to take place by video conference, in custody criminal trials and sentencings continue

Tim Hortons moving to take-out, drive-thru and delivery only amid COVID-19 fears

Follows similar move by Starbucks

Feds to unveil new measures to halt virus, aid Canadians later today

There are at least 320 cases of COVID-19 in Canada

Some B.C. YMCA child care centres bring in health checks due to COVID-19 concerns

Temperature checks, health declaration form in place at all YMCA of Greater Vancouver locations

Courtenay doctor confirms Comox Valley’s first case of COVID-19

Dr. Tanja Daws says there are ‘more confirmed cases’ on Vancouver Island

Alberta to cancel school classes, licenced childcare to stop spread of COVID-19

Move comes as number of cases grow

Most Read