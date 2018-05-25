RDKB, province reach agreement flood clean-up fees

Flood victims will not have to pay at the landfill to tip flood-damaged goods.

After residents began demanding answers about what to do with water-logged garbage when allowed back into their homes this week, the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary announced Friday evening an agreement to cover the tipping fees had been reached with the provincial government.

In a press release distributed Friday, the RDKB announced that the province will cover tipping fees related to the disposal of flood-damaged materials. Flood victims will not have to pay when bringing materials to the landfill.

Residents must, however, show identification with name and proof of address to confirm residence in a flood-affected area, according to the RDKB.

Landfill staff will also be verifying the waste is flood-related and document weight and volume.

The RDKB will submit a total invoice for this amount to the province.

The Grand Forks Landfill is also extending its hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.

The RDKB asks residents to separate flood waste according to the following:

Clean wood like branches, trees, lumber material

Fridges and freezers: if the contents can be cleaned out, they should be; if not, the door should be secured with tape or rope

Other metal appliances, furniture or toys

Hazardous materials should be separated, for example: paint cans, batteries, propane tanks, tires, and sprays

Everything else like carpet, underlay, rugs, books, drywall, clothing and plastic items.

The RDKB notes that the fees are not being waived – they are still being paid, albeit by the provincial government.