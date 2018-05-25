RDKB, province reach agreement flood clean-up fees

Flood victims will not have to pay at the landfill to tip flood-damaged goods.

After residents began demanding answers about what to do with water-logged garbage when allowed back into their homes this week, the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary announced Friday evening an agreement to cover the tipping fees had been reached with the provincial government.

In a press release distributed Friday, the RDKB announced that the province will cover tipping fees related to the disposal of flood-damaged materials. Flood victims will not have to pay when bringing materials to the landfill.

Residents must, however, show identification with name and proof of address to confirm residence in a flood-affected area, according to the RDKB.

Landfill staff will also be verifying the waste is flood-related and document weight and volume.

The RDKB will submit a total invoice for this amount to the province.

The Grand Forks Landfill is also extending its hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.

The RDKB asks residents to separate flood waste according to the following:

  • Clean wood like branches, trees, lumber material
  • Fridges and freezers: if the contents can be cleaned out, they should be; if not, the door should be secured with tape or rope
  • Other metal appliances, furniture or toys
  • Hazardous materials should be separated, for example: paint cans, batteries, propane tanks, tires, and sprays
  • Everything else like carpet, underlay, rugs, books, drywall, clothing and plastic items.

The RDKB notes that the fees are not being waived – they are still being paid, albeit by the provincial government.

Previous story
What is a tiger dam?

Just Posted

RDKB, province reach agreement flood clean-up fees

Flood victims will not have to pay at the landfill to tip flood-damaged goods.

‘Resilience centre’ to open Saturday

The opening will feature a pancake breakfast for flood victims.

Chilliwack student volunteers with Salvation Army

The student was one of three who came to Grand Forks.

MP Cannings’ long-awaited wood-use bill passes in House vote

The private member’s bill is his first to pass the House, a rare feat for rookie MPs in opposition

Flood 2018: What comes next

Most evacuation orders have been rescinded, and residents are starting to return home

Black Press Media to launch Pipeline Full of Controversy series

Series covers Trans Mountain’s history, science, Indigenous reaction, politics and economics

B.C. RCMP swoop in to save injured eagle

An eagle with a broken wing now in a recovery facility after RCMP rescue near Bella Coola

Bug spray 101: Health Canada wants you to stay bite free

Health Canada is reminding Canadians to use bug spray and other insect repellents safely

Unions reject CP Rail contract offers

Both meeting Friday to determine next steps; 72 hours notice required before strike action.

B.C. jewellers warn public about fake gold scam

‘They are playing on people’s sympathy and their greed’

Former B.C. premier says pot industry about to enter Wild West

Mike Harcourt says Canada is about to enter a new gold rush with many dreaming of striking it rich

Hunt continues for two suspects in Ontario restaurant explosion

The explosion left 15 people injured, but all victims have now been released from hospital

B.C. teacher charged with sexual offences involving two teens

Henry Kang, 50, of Abbotsford charged with two counts each sex assault and sexual exploitation

Toronto Raptors star to hold basketball camp in B.C.

DeMar DeRozan is hosting a four-day camp for players aged 6-16 at the University of Victoria

Most Read