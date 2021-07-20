A picture of the Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire courtesy of BC Wildfire Services

RDKB orders evacuation of Area E homes, as Nk’Mip Creek wildfire rages

A forecasted shift in the winds could send the fire into the RDKB

A state of local emergency has been ordered over the easterly reaches of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary’s (RDKB’s) Area E.

Citing concerns about the spread of the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire, now burning at an estimated 2,000 hectares, the RDKB district at 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 20, ordered the evacuation of 123 properties north of Highway 3, on the regional district’s westerly boundary with the neighbouring Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.

Further to the east, 304 properties have been put on an evacuation alert.

The BC Wildfire Service has predicted a shift in prevailing winds that could fan the flames southeast of the Oliver – Osoyoos areas.

RDKB spokesperson Frances Maika said local fire departments are presently hand-delivering evacuation orders. The order begins around 250 metres west of Sidley Mountain Road, extending to Mt. Baldy Road at the Canyon Bridge, carrying further north to the BC Hydro power lines, she explained.

Evacuees are invited to take refuge at Grand Forks’ Jack Goddard Memorial Arena at 2140 Central Ave. Maika is imploring all evacuees to register online at ess.gov.bc.ca or in person at the arena.

“It’s really important that people do register, not because we want to have any sort of surveillance on them, but because often there are other people looking for them,” she explained.

— More updates to come.

 

