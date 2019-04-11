Ruckle was one of the hardest hit neighbourhoods in the 2019 Boundary flood. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

RDKB offers emergency alert app

Regional District of Kootenay Boundary launches alert system designed for small/medium-sized regions

A new emergency alert app that nails down notifications for the immediate region is now available for smart device users.

Click here: Voyent Alert! Canada-based notification system

Voyent Alert! is a service the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) recently launched for residents and visitors who, once registered, will receive critical information about floods, wildfires, and other local emergencies.

“We know fast and effective communication is one of the greatest challenges in emergency response, and our new emergency alerting system is one more step the RDKB is taking to be responsive to the needs of our residents and businesses during emergencies,” said Roly Russell, regional board chair.

“But, it can’t help you unless you sign yourself up, so please find two minutes in your day and register.”

It’s simple to download from the app store, easy to use, and free.

Alternatively, for those who are not smart device users, registration is also available via text message, email and landline through the Voyent Alert website.

Communication about life-safety events related to those locations will be sent to registrants through the Voyent Alert! smart device app or whatever communication method they select in the system.

Anyone who registers for the RDKB Emergency Alerting System will receive information such as the distance and direction from an incident, and preferred evacuation routes from locations the subscriber chooses.

Of note, is that the system’s smart alerting capabilities ensure that users will only get notified when information is relevant to them or to one of the locations they have set when they register.

The service also allows registered users to personalize and set multiple locations such as school and homebound zones.

This new RDKB service is quite timely considering the extraordinary spring/summer of 2019, which began with catastrophic flooding in the Grand Forks area and was followed by significant wildfires that prompted evacuation alerts and notices across the regional district.

Read more: Catastrophic flooding will echo for years

Read more: Wildfire closes road to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

“Our new emergency alerting system is a great addition to our Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) and will allow EOC staff to provide critical life-safety information to anyone who registers,” said Mark Stephens, the RDKB’s Interim Emergency Program Manager.

“The emergency alerting system is another way for people to be personally prepared for emergencies and complements a grab and go kit, 72-hour kit, and a household preparedness plan.”

Notably, for evacuation orders and for some evacuation alerts, the RDKB will also continue to use hand-delivered paper notifications.


