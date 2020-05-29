RDKB launches survey to address housing needs in the district

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary is asking the public to complete a housing needs survey. (File photo)

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) is asking residents living within the RDKB service district, to take a survey to help complete a housing needs assessment.

Regional staff says over the next five years the survey will help the district address current and future housing needs in local communities.

As part of the survey, respondents are asked what kind of housing they currently living in, how often they spend living in the RDKB in a normal year, and how stable their current housing situation is.

Respondents who complete the survey will be entered in a draw to win a one-hour ice rental at the Beaver Valley Arena, a family punch pass with 10 admissions to the Grand Forks Aquatic Centre, or a chance to win a pickleball entry level kit with two paddles and two balls.

The regional district provides services to eight incorporated municipalities, including Trail, Rossland, Fruitvale and Grand Forks as well as five unincorporated electoral areas.

