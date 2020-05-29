The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary is asking the public to complete a housing needs survey. (File photo)

RDKB launches survey to address housing needs in the district

Communities in the district include Trail, Grand Forks, Rossland and Fruitvale

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) is asking residents living within the RDKB service district, to take a survey to help complete a housing needs assessment.

Regional staff says over the next five years the survey will help the district address current and future housing needs in local communities.

READ MORE: Rossland developer hopes project will bring affordable seniors’ housing

As part of the survey, respondents are asked what kind of housing they currently living in, how often they spend living in the RDKB in a normal year, and how stable their current housing situation is.

Respondents who complete the survey will be entered in a draw to win a one-hour ice rental at the Beaver Valley Arena, a family punch pass with 10 admissions to the Grand Forks Aquatic Centre, or a chance to win a pickleball entry level kit with two paddles and two balls.

The regional district provides services to eight incorporated municipalities, including Trail, Rossland, Fruitvale and Grand Forks as well as five unincorporated electoral areas.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds looking at ways to reunite families amid COVID-19 border restrictions with U.S.
Next story
Minneapolis cop who knelt on man’s neck charged with murder

Just Posted

RDKB launches survey to address housing needs in the district

Communities in the district include Trail, Grand Forks, Rossland and Fruitvale

Possible Kermode Bear spotted near Castlegar

A local resident spotted the white-coloured bear while on an evening trail run on May 27

Stolen truck found in Christina Lake

Family happy the vehicle was found

Two more Johnson Flats properties given evacuation alerts

Forecast graphs for Boundary rivers show another spike for week of June 1

Boundary non-profits now eligible for emergency funds

Local charities can apply to get grants from the $40,000 pot, managed by the Phoenix Foundation

Only four new COVID-19 cases, 228 active across B.C.

Health officials watching as activities ramp up

COVID cancelled their wedding plans, so they married on a BC mountaintop

Ceremony was live streamed to friends and family around the world

Trudeau acknowledges racial unrest in U.S.; ‘We also have work to do in Canada’

‘Anti-black racism, racism, is real; it’s in the United States, but it’s also in Canada,’ Trudeau says

State of Local Emergency declared for Boundary as communities brace for river flooding

Warm weather and heavy rain could cause sections of Kettle River system to swell beyond 2018 levels

Large cruise ships barred from Canadian waters until end of October: Garneau

Last year 140 cruise ships brought more than two million visitors to Canadian ports

Minneapolis cop who knelt on man’s neck charged with murder

Arrest comes after three days of protests, which escalated in violence as demonstrators torched a police precinct

Police watchdog recommends charges against five Mounties in Prince George man’s death

Police used pepper spray on the man, who then had trouble breathing before dying at the scene

B.C. tourism seeks relief as businesses wait for COVID-19 restrictions to ease

Mid-June earliest for more in-province travel to be authorized

VIDEO: Humpback whales put on quite a show

The ‘playful’ pod lingered by a Campbell River tour operator’s boat for quite some time

Most Read