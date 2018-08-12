RDKB issues evacuation alerts on Granby Road

The alerts are in effect for 22 addresses.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has issued evacuation alerts for 22 addresses in response to ongoing wildfire activity in the area. There are no current evacuation orders.

Emergency Operations Centre director Chris Marsh confirmed Sunday afternoon that the Emergency Operations Centre is activated to a level one.

“The BC Wildfire Service is actioning a wildfire in the Toronto Creek area. They have recommended that we put all addresses on Granby Road, from kilometre 12 to 14 on alert, including four addresses on Volcanic Creek Road.

Marsh said Grand Forks Fire/Rescue members are currently handing out the alerts door to door, and will hand out the alert to anyone inside the zone, including campers. Though 22 addresses are included, Marsh said fewer than that are homes.

Marsh stressed that this is not an order to leave, but about being prepared to leave.

Residents can find information about what to include in an emergency kit here: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/preparedbc/build-an-emergency-kit

According to the BC Wildfire Service, there are currently five wildfires burning in the North Fork valley. The Toronto Creek Fire was classes as a wildfire of note Sunday, and is currently reported at 5 hectares.

The Snowball Creek and Upper Miller Creek fires, reported yesterday, are still reported at 0.01 hectares.

The Wildfire Service is also reporting a person-caused fire at Lynch Creek (2.5 kilometres) that is buring at 3 hectares.

The Wildfire Service map can be found at: https://governmentofbc.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=ef6f11c8c36b42c29e103f65dbcd7538

Previous story
Sunday update: dozens of new fires discovered yesterday in West, East Kootenay
Next story
Fallen officers’ families gather with Justin Trudeau after tragedy

Just Posted

RDKB issues evacuation alerts on Granby Road

The alerts are in effect for 22 addresses.

Sunday update: dozens of new fires discovered yesterday in West, East Kootenay

Weather front moving through area sparks fires including in Syringa Provincial Park and Valhalla.

Lightning sparks more than 20 new fires in West Kootenay

Fires burning across West Kootenay include Syringa Provincial Park and Valhalla.

UPDATE: 5 injured in plane crash following Abbotsford International Airshow

One in critical condition in incident involving vintage plane

UPDATE: Fire closes BC Hwy 3 between Salmo and Creston

‘Extreme fire behaviour’ of Blazed Creek fire forces road closure on main southern route to Alberta.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

‘The Rock’ says his NFL dreams were the ‘best thing that never happened’

Dwayne Johnson thanked BC Lions head coach Wally Buono for cutting him from the CFL

Fallen officers’ families gather with Justin Trudeau after tragedy

The prime minister laid flowers at the growing memorial to the four victims of Friday’s violence

Federal e-safety czar proposed to fight plague of online child exploitation

Findings come two years after a federally commissioned study found ”serious gaps” in efforts

Peer support workers on front lines of the OD crisis need support too: Experts

Drug users are more likely to trust peer support workers because they have shared experience

‘She was just lovely:’ Slain Fredericton police officer loved giving back

Matthew Vincent Raymond will appear in court on Aug. 27 to face four counts of first-degree murder

B.C. VIEWS: Canadian cities begin to declare themselves city-states

Local politicians meddle in immigration, environment issues

Orca’s ‘tour of grief’ over after carrying dead calf around for nearly 3 weeks

J35’s calf was born and died on July 24, and she towed it around for more than 1,500 kilometres

Teenage shooting victim attends sold-out Danforth benefit concert

Samantha Price was eating ice cream with 18-year-old Reese Fallon when a gunman opened fire

Most Read