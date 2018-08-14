RDKB issues evacuation alerts for Lynch Creek area

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary issued evacuation alerts Tuesday night for properties 25 kilometres north of Grand Forks as the Lynch Creek blaze continues to grow.

The alert is in effect for 25 addresses on North Fork Road from the junction of Miller Creek Forest Service Road to the 34 kilometre mark on North Fork Road (after North Fork Road crosses the river), with the Granby River as the western boundary. No evacuation orders are in effect. Lynch Creek Forest Service Road is closed.

The blaze, which was reported over the weekend at 9 hectares, grew to 50 hectares by Tuesday. It is still active and zero per cent contained, the wildfire service reports. It is a wildfire of note.

The fire was initially listed as person-caused, but is now classed as under investigation. Four firefighters, four helicopters and heavy equipment are working on the blaze, according to BC Wildfire Service on Tuesday night.

These alerts are in addition to the 55 alerts issued over the weekend for the Toronto Creek (12 kilometres north of Grand Forks) and Horns Mountain fire (800 metres south of the Canada/U.S. border between Rossland and Christina Lake).

More information to come. See the rdkb.com for more information, address and information on emergency kits.