The RDKB issued evacuation alerts for seven properties on Manly Meadows Road in rural Grand Forks on May 18, 2020, for fear that their road access would be cut off by water. (RDKB/Submitted)

RDKB issues evacuation alert for 7 properties on Manly Meadows Rd

Rising river water may cause road access to be cut off, RDKB says

Seven homes along Manly Meadows Road in rural Grand Forks were issued evacuation alerts mid-day May 18 by the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) emergency operations centre.

“Due to the potential for loss of road access from rising Kettle River water levels,” an RDKB release reads, “[residents north of the rail grade] are requested to be prepared to leave the area with very short notice.”

Rainfall on May 17 and more rain forecast for the week of May 18 could cause flooding of low-lying areas and some properties could lose road access, the RDKB said, noting that water levels are not expected to exceed those experienced in 2017.

Sand and sandbags are available at the Jack Goddard Memorial Arena in Grand Forks.

