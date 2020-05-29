RDKB issues evacuation alert for 1,100 Boundary properties

Warm weather and heavy rain could cause sections of Kettle River system to swell beyond 2018 levels

More than 1,100 properties throughout the Boundary were put on evacuation alert Friday night.

In anticipation of heavy rain and warm weather causing rapid snowmelt over the weekend, the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) has put approximately 2,300 residents between Christina Lake and Carmi on notice.

“At this time residents are not required to evacuate,” a Friday night release reads, “however, residents are encouraged to find accommodation with friends or family in a safe place before rivers rise, which is expected to take place between Sunday, May 31 and Tuesday, June 2. Residents who choose to remain at home should be ready to leave the area with very short notice.” The RDKB has also published a full list of Boundary properties on evacuation alert.

RELATED: State of Local Emergency declared for Boundary as communities brace for river flooding

Earlier on May 29, the RDKB declared a Local State of Emergency, triggering a flow of provincial resources to the region. At an impromptu meeting in downtown Grand Forks, city staff told area business owners and residents that 40 BC Wildfire Service crew would be deployed to the region on May 30 to help install emergency flood protection measures.

An 8 p.m. RDKB release says that protection works will be installed in Downtown Grand Forks along Riverside Drive and 72nd Avenue, as well as on 68th Avenue between the industrial bridge connecting Highway 3 and Interfor. Protection measures are also intended to go on Granby Road, along east-side businesses, in South Ruckle and in Johnson Flats.

“Flood protection works will be installed in these locations, and are subject to change as conditions develop on May 30 and 31,” the release reads.”

The RDKB advises residents on evacuation alert to prepare to leave upon an evacuation order. This means getting grab-and-go bags ready (which should include several days of clothing, toiletries and medications), reviewing their emergency plan, gathering copies of important documents and mementos, and arranging for alternate accommodation.

Residents can sign up to receive text emergency alerts through the RDKB’s Voyent Alert system.

flood watch

