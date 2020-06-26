Provincial funding for local governments is meant to prepare for emergencies such as the flooding in and around Grand Forks in June. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

RDKB gets emergency preparation funding from the province

The provincial grant package includes more than 100 local governments

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) secured nearly $50,000 in provincial funding for emergency preparations.

The RDKB is among the over 100 local governments and First Nations communities included in a $4.2 million package from the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General announced June 26.

The money, which comes from the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund, is for support services as well as an investment in local emergency operation centres.

“When it comes to emergencies in B.C., it’s not a matter of if one will happen, but when,” said Jennifer Rice, parliamentary secretary for emergency preparedness, in a statement.

“This funding is another step we’re taking as a government to help communities be ready for when disaster strikes.”

The RDKB secured two funding packages. The first, $24,250 for modernization technology kits, will allow Canadian Red Cross or Emergency Support Services volunteers to register evacuees electronically in the event of a large evacuation, RDKB interim emergency manager said. The RDKB will get two kits that each contain five laptops, a printer, a portable data solution and a backup power supply.

The second grant, $25,000 for exercises and training plan development, will go towards training the RDKB’s Emergency Operations Centre staff and to purchasing some pieces of technology such as computers, projectors and video conferencing equipment.

Emergency Preparedness

