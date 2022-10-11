RDKB Emergency Operations Centre remains activated at Level 1 after wildfire

e (N62637)

After activating its Emergency Operations Centre on Monday, October 10 in response to the Gilpin Grasslands Provincial Park Wildfire, the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) continues to monitor the event which started over the weekend near Christina Lake.

Currently 170 HA in size, the wildfire started on Sunday, 9 October 10 km east of Grand Forks and 7 km west of Christina Lake.

The Emergency Operations Centre remains activated at Level 1.

Highway 3 remains open, structures are not currently threatened and staff from the RDKB Emergency Program are working closely with BC Wildfire Service, and Regional Fire Departments.

“Even though the community of Christina Lake is not currently threatened in any way by the Gilpin blaze, we urge people to register for emergency notifications if they haven’t already done so, to follow the RDKB online and to log on to BC Wildfire dashboard for regular updates,” says Grace McGregor, director of Area C – Christina Lake.

Residents in the Boundary Area can register for emergency notifications here: https://voyent-alert.com/ca/community/#registration