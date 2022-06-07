RDKB downgrades Emergency Operations Centre to Level 1 for Boundary region

Conditions are still being monitored, and 10 Grand Forks properties remain on evacuation alert

For the second time in two weeks, residents of Beatrice Street in Grand Forks were ordered to evacuate on May 31, 2020. (Gazette File photo)

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) has downgraded its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to Level 1.

The move comes after less than forecasted rainfall over the weekend, and a reduction in the predicted freshet peak.

An evacuation alert remains in place for 10 addresses in Area D/Rural Grand Forks.

The High Streamflow Advisory issued by BC River Forecast Centre also remains in place for the Boundary region. This area includes the Kettle River, Boundary Creek, and the Granby River.

Stations in the headwaters of the Kettle River are returning to pre-rain levels.

Rainfall is continuing to be monitored in the region.

“This period of unsettled weather highlights how conditions change, and the need for residents to be prepared. Know what to do in an emergency, have a plan and register for the RDKB Evacuation Alerting System if you haven’t done so already,” a release states.

People are advised to be cautious and to avoid unstable riverbanks and fast-flowing water. Anyone who sees debris or log jams during the high-streamflow period is asked to report it to FrontCounter B.C.

Residents are encouraged to be prepared to move to a safe location if required.

Sand bag stations are available at the following stations, free of charge:

– Westbridge Community Hall

– Rock Creek Visitor Riverside Centre

– Midway Public Works

– Grand Forks: 18th St (behind cemetery and up from dog park)

Regularly monitor the emergency.rdkb.com website as well as the @RDKB_Emergency twitter feed for the latest emergency news, weather forecasts and alerts. Use it to find out the ways you can protect your home, how to make an emergency plan and build your grab and go bags.

Residents in the Kootenay Boundary can register for current and future emergency notifications here: https://voyent-alert.com/ca/community/#registration

