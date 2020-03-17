RDKB closes recreation facilities, nixes face-to-face services in Trail, Grand Forks

The closures are effective as of March 17

Recreation facilities across the Regional District Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) are closed, effective immediately, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The regional government announced March 17 that the Grand Forks and District Aquatic Centre, Jack Goddard Memorial Arena, the Beaver Valley Arena and the Greater Trail Community Centre (which also houses Selkirk College – Trail campus, the Charles Bailey Theatre, the Trail Gymnastics Club and the VISAC Gallery are closed to the public until further notice.

“We have closed these facilities and our front-counter service in direct response to the latest information from our lead agencies in this pandemic – the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) and Interior Health Authority,” said Mark Andison, Chief Administrative Officer.

“We know this will impact residents who rely on our recreation facilities for exercise and social interaction which are all part of staying healthy. We have closed these facilities to address the ongoing risks of close social contact that can lead to residents contracting this virus and spreading it to others. We do also want to reassure everyone that all RDKB staff are continuing to provide the services we usually provide, just in a slightly different way.”

Associated Spring Break programming at the facilities has also been cancelled.

Beyond closing recreation facilities, the RDKB will no longer offer face-to-face services at its offices in Trail and in Grand Forks and has suspended public access to RDKB fire stations. Essential services such as water and sewer treatment, fire rescue and emergency response will continue. Residents who need to contact the RDKB can still call 1-800-355-7352 or email administration@rdkb.com with their questions or issues. Staff will continue to work both remotely and in their offices during regular business hours.

Landfills in the region remain open, although hours of operation in Grand Forks, Christina Lake, Beaverdell and Rock Creek facilities have changed due to staff shortages.

Read More

B.C.’s top doctor orders bars, some restaurants to close over COVID-19

Grand Forks and Boundary cancellations, changes due to COVID-19

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Daycares to remain open – for now – but COVID-19 could change that: Horgan
Next story
B.C. to suspend K-12 schools indefinitely due to COVID-19

Just Posted

RDKB closes recreation facilities, nixes face-to-face services in Trail, Grand Forks

The closures are effective as of March 17

Grand Forks and Boundary cancellations, changes due to COVID-19

This newspaper’s list of community events, institutions that change or cancel due to pandemic

Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing confirms guest tested positive for COVID-19

Guest also stayed in Revelstoke Mountain Resort hotel, skied resort and visited restaurants

RCMP investigating accident near Nancy Green junction

PHOTOS: Kootenay Boundary first responders called to Hwy 3 scene Monday night

Grand Forks & District Public Library closed until further notice

The library announced March 17 that its doors will be shut, effective immediately, amid COVID-19

Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

Up to $5,000 will come through Global Affairs

BC Liquor Stores to remain open, for now, despite COVID-19

Stores will adhere to ‘rigorous cleaning measures’ to lower the risk of infection

Seven B.C. firefighters in self-isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Firefighters were exposed to a coronavirus while on duty

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre phone lines closed

Canadians asked to report fraud or fraud attempts online

Don’t ‘overstock’ supplies for coronavirus, B.C. finance minister says

Carole James warns that seniors, single parents are left without

ICBC cancelling all road tests for the next two weeks due to COVID-19

7,500 road tests are taken in a typical week

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

B.C. legislature to reopen with fewer MLAs to tackle COVID-19

Province will dip into deficit due to pandemic, Carole James says

VIDEO: YVR to increase COVID-19 screen of international passengers

Non-Canadian citizens, except for U.S. citizens, are no longer able to enter Canada

Most Read