RDKB board votes in favour to support referendum on Grand Forks community centre

The Recreation Commission of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) has voted unanimously to support the upcoming referendum, which asks residents whether or not a community centre should be built in Grand Forks.

A referendum vote will take place alongside the municipal election on Saturday, Oct. 15 for the proposed construction, operation, maintenance and funding of a community centre in the City – at a cost of $16.3 million.

Brian Noble, Vice Chair of the Recreation Commission of RDKB, explained that the subject of the referendum came up at their meeting on Thursday, Oct. 6, with members voting unanimously to support the project.

“I think it’s important that people know about this referendum, and know about our support of the project,” Noble said, adding that information about the process hasn’t necessarily been clear for the public thus far.

“With a cost north of 16 million, there is every intention for both the RDKB and the City to apply for grants to reduce the cost to taxpayers,” Noble explained. “It’s important to note that without a favourable response on the referendum, we won’t even have the chance to look at grants.

“Further, even with a favourable response the RDKB may still decide against building the community centre because of the financial burden.”

Noble says that it’s up to the people in the community – there must first be a vote before any cost-saving avenues can truly be explored.

He touched on a few points of discussion that came up at the meeting, and in other forums, and said that there is value for the community with a centre of this nature.

“Some have asked if the community centre would compete with businesses – for example hosting trade shows,” Noble said. “There is no place in town it would compete with, because there is no place in town this size or of this nature. And if you turn the coin, it could be advantageous for businesses as a place for them to do their business, to host trade shows and other events.”

He adds that the community centre would be managed by the City’s recreation department, with recreation and cultural activities as the focus.

Noble says that other folks have asked why the City wouldn’t just use “empty” spaces like a church, or Legion hall.

“A community centre is a place that belongs to everyone, it’s not exclusive,” he said. “All of these other places have a name, a brand – it sends a different message.”

Located adjacent to the current aquatic centre and area near Hwy 3 and 19th Street, the one-storey, 13,000 square-foot facility would feature a community hall for 250 people, a commercial kitchen, washrooms and a café. It would also house a conference room designed to meet the demands of a modern Emergency Operations Centre when there is the need for one.

Noble says that the centre could host a number of activities, and that the location connects facilities with similar goals and objectives – the aquatic centre and arena.