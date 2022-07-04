RDKB acquires new fire truck for North Fork fire hall in Grand Forks

The new vehicle has been added to the Grand Forks fleet of emergency response vehicles

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) recently acquired a new fire engine to support the fire service at the North Fork fire hall in Grand Forks.

On June 16, councillor Everett Baker and Area D/Rural Grand Forks Director Danna O’Donnell joined fire chief and manager of emergency services for the City of Grand Forks to get a look at the new machine.

O’Donnell said that all firefighters will be able to drive the truck, since it does not require a special license. It is a smaller vehicle, so it will be able to access forestry roads.

“I’m just really happy for the community, that they have this reliable vehicle, and I hope everyone will feel safer.”

READ MORE: ‘We have no other health-care options’: Nelson walk-in clinics struggling during family doctor shortage

READ MORE: Memorial plaques stolen from Kimberley Veterans Park

@audreyygunn

editor@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CommunityNews