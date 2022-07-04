RDKB acquires new fire truck for North Fork fire hall in Grand Forks

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) recently acquired a new fire engine to support the fire service at the North Fork fire hall in Grand Forks.
On June 16, councillor Everett Baker and Area D/Rural Grand Forks Director Danna O’Donnell joined fire chief and manager of emergency services for the City of Grand Forks to get a look at the new machine.
O’Donnell said that all firefighters will be able to drive the truck, since it does not require a special license. It is a smaller vehicle, so it will be able to access forestry roads.
“I’m just really happy for the community, that they have this reliable vehicle, and I hope everyone will feel safer.”
@audreyygunn
editor@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on