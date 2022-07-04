Councillor Everett Baker and area D/rural Grand Forks director Danna O'Donnell pose for a picture with the newly acquired fire engine. (Photo submitted by Everett Baker)

RDKB acquires new fire truck for North Fork fire hall in Grand Forks

The new vehicle has been added to the Grand Forks fleet of emergency response vehicles

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) recently acquired a new fire engine to support the fire service at the North Fork fire hall in Grand Forks.

On June 16, councillor Everett Baker and Area D/Rural Grand Forks Director Danna O’Donnell joined fire chief and manager of emergency services for the City of Grand Forks to get a look at the new machine.

O’Donnell said that all firefighters will be able to drive the truck, since it does not require a special license. It is a smaller vehicle, so it will be able to access forestry roads.

“I’m just really happy for the community, that they have this reliable vehicle, and I hope everyone will feel safer.”

