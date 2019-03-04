Recent CanWel clearcutting north of Fernie. Photo by Eddie Petryshen/Wildsight

RDEK director admits defeat in Fernie logging fight

Regional District of East Kootenay won’t intervene in private land logging issue: Area A Director

The Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) won’t intervene in private land logging like their West Kootenay colleagues, despite mounting public concern in Fernie.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) has been in negotiations to buy land owned by Nelson Land Corporation since last summer.

At the same time, a crowdfunding campaign spearheaded by the newly formed Cottonwood Lake Preservation Society has raised over $53,000 in two months to provide seed funding for grants to purchase the land.

The potential deal comes amid concern planned logging will reduce the recreational and aesthetic value of Cottonwood Lake Regional Park and the Apex and Busk ski areas.

Similar concerns have been raised in Fernie where forestry company CanWel is clearing vast tracts of land surrounding the tourist town, impacting trails and wildlife habitat.

LOOK BACK: Fernie to host logging meeting on February 7

However, the RDEK won’t be going down the same route as the RDCK anytime soon, according to Area A Director Mike Sosnowski.

“The RDEK is not in a position to do anything about it. There’s a private land logging commission and there’s no legislation around that,” he said.

“We have no ability to zone or do anything and if we did at this point, they would be grandfathered.”

Sosnowski explained rezoning the area won’t stop the logging due to a grandfather clause, an exemption that allows persons or entities to continue with activities or operations that were approved prior to the implementation of new laws.

“There’s nothing we can do, it’s all the provincial government,” he said.

LOOK BACK: Province, City of Fernie powerless to stop CanWel

While Sosnowski supports what the RDCK is doing, he doesn’t think buying private managed forests is a viable option for the RDEK either.

“I support what the RDCK is doing, I guess their directors voted in favour of it,” he said.

“Now the RDEK buying the land already logged, there’s a huge liability with that. There’s a big question around who then would be responsible for the reforestation because the company is responsible for the reforestation, that’s something they have to do.

“Something like that would have to go to a referendum and ask the people if they want the money spent on that.”

Sosnowski did not attend a recent public forum on private land logging hosted by Wildsight in Fernie as it clashed with an RDEK meeting in Cranbrook.

LOOK BACK: CanWel defends logging practices

According to the Area A Director, the Fernie clearcuts are “nothing” compared to those in less visible areas.

“It’s too bad that they’re not practicing sustainable harvesting,” he said of CanWel.

LOOK BACK: City of Fernie to address logging concerns

Sosnowski said he has been working on the issue for three years and previously lobbied for change with former Fernie Mayor Mary Giuliano.

“I was upset because it’s unsustainable logging,” he said.

“My dad and myself in my younger years were loggers… I know a lot about it and I know what sustainable is, and they are not offering sustainability, not even close, and that’s what fired me up initially because my grandsons won’t have the opportunity to log around here because there will be no logs left.

“… If they (Wildsight) want to take opportunity to bring the community up to speed on what’s going on on the land, good. That’s a very good thing but I’m sorry I know that nothing can be done.”

 

RDEK Area A Director Mike Sosnowski says there’s nothing the RDEK can do about unsustainable logging occurring on private land near Fernie. File photo

Previous story
Liberals seek to change channel from SNC-Lavalin, focus on climate plan
Next story
Students likely responsible for racist slogans at B.C. school, police say

Just Posted

Province provides funding to increase care for seniors

Close to $5.3 million allocated for Interior Health for this year

Mamma Mia to take the stage this weekend

The Boundary Musical and Theatre Society production was three years in the making.

Beaver Valley Nitehawks dominate Border Bruins in Game 2

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks soar to a 10-4 victory over the Grand Forks Border Bruins

Red Cross extends deadline for flood program

The program offers up to $18,500 for flood-related damage.

Cuban team joining Grand Forks International baseball lineup

Teams are coming from across North America for the tournament June 25 to July 1.

SpaceX’s new crew capsule aces space station docking

NASA is paying the two private companies $8 billion to build and operate the capsules

Metro Vancouver home sales sluggish in February as prices keep falling

Real estate board says benchmark price of a detached home fell nearly 10 per cent year over year

Students likely responsible for racist slogans at B.C. school, police say

Someone scrawled hateful message on the exterior of Topham Elementary on the weekend

RDEK director admits defeat in Fernie logging fight

Regional District of East Kootenay won’t intervene in private land logging issue: Area A Director

Liberals seek to change channel from SNC-Lavalin, focus on climate plan

Party releases first election ads in provinces where carbon tax to be imposed

Keith Flint of electronic band The Prodigy dies at 49

Bandmate says Flint killed himself over the weekend at his home near London

China accuses detained Canadians of stealing state secrets

State news agency reports former diplomat Michael Kovrig was spying with businessman Michael Spavor

Fleury makes 19 saves as Golden Knights blank Canucks 3-0

Markstrom makes 45 stops for struggling Canucks

Mayor asks province for $60M to pay for housing, costs for B.C. tent city

Mike Morden met with a number of provincial ministers on Feb. 25

Most Read