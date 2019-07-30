RCMP withdraw from York Landing, focus search for B.C. fugitives elsewhere

Last confirmed sighting of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky was in northern Manitoba

Police withdrew from York Landing as of Tuesday morning, as the chance of finding two B.C. fugitives in the small remote community grew bleaker.

RCMP and their military support will remain in northern Manitoba, which is the last known place that Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were spotted.

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky remain on the loose seven days after they were declared homicide suspects. (RCMP)

The Port Alberni duo have been charged in the death of University of B.C. lecturer Leonard Dyck near Dease Lake on July 19. Their burned out car was found just a couple kilometres away from Dyck’s body.

McLeod and Schmegelsky remain suspects in the double homicide of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese, two tourists shot dead near Liard Hot Springs on July 15.

Police believe the suspects travelled east from northern B.C., and they have been spotted in Meadow Lake, Sask., Split Lake, Man. and dumped their car near the remote community of Gillam.

Authorities were unable to substantiate a sighting in York Landing on Sunday, despite a full-scale search of the town and the surrounding area.

RCMP are continuing to search “high probability areas” in the Gillam area, where they’ve gone to more than 500 homes. The roadblock on the road leading into the community has been removed.

Police said they’ve received more than 260 tips and although “none have established that the suspects are outside of the Gillam area,” Mounties still say someone could have “inadvertently” helped the fugitives leave.

Manitoba have not returned requests for comments on if they have identified the men seen in York Landing, or if they have been unable to find them.

RCMP resources remain in the Gillam area and will continue to conduct searches in high probability areas for any signs of the suspects. The search of remote areas is being conducted both on foot and in the air. #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/3QCPrQ4Tpw — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 30, 2019

