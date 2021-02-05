RCMP ticket Greenwood trucker who phoned 911

Midway RCMP say the trucker reported a broken hydro pole, which Mounties believe was hit by the man’s truck

Midway RCMP responded to a report of a broken hydro pole at the intersection of Hwy. 3 and South Copper Avenue in Greenwood Sunday, Jan. 31. Mounties then ticketed the man who’d phoned it in. Photo: Submitted

Mounties charged a Greenwood truck driver with several violations under the Motor Vehicle Act (MVA) Sunday, Jan. 31, after he phoned 911 to report a broken city hydro pole, according to Midway RCMP.

Pictures taken at the scene show the pole at the corner of Hwy. 3 and South Copper Avenue was hit hard enough to shatter it at its base. The truck driver told investigating officers his rig hadn’t struck the pole, pieces of which Cpl. Phil Peters said were found lodged in the body of the truck.

Police believe the truck driver accidentally struck the pole after failing to navigate a right turn from the highway onto South Copper Avenue.

The trucker was fined nearly $600 in tickets: One for not identifying himself to police as a driver involved in a car accident; one for having left the scene of an accident and a third for not having changed the address on his driver’s licence within the allowable timeline under the MVA.

Cpl. Peters estimated that the damage to the pole amounted to around $16,000.

