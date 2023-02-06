Grand Forks RCMP took Ryan Harp into custody, Friday, Feb. 3

RCMP take wanted man into custody

Ryan Harp was arrested by police from Grand Forks and Midway Detachments Friday, Feb. 3

On Friday night, February 3, at just past 9 pm, police officers from both the Grand Forks and Midway Detachments responded to a tip from the public that Ryan Harp, a man who was at large and wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant was seen near Phoenix Road and Marshall Lake Road between the two communities.

Officers from both jurisdictions attended and were able to arrest Harp without incident. Harp was brought back to the Grand Forks RCMP detachment where a Bail Hearing was held for him on Saturday afternoon and he has was remanded into custody until February 7, where he will make another court appearance.

“We were able to get his story and image out late last week and in just two days, he was spotted by a member of the public and taken back into custody,” said Detachment Commander Sergeant Darryl Peppler.

“Media releases then the sharing across social media platforms are a great asset to police investigations and we are very thankful for the public assistance on this matter.”

