Aaron Graham’s body was discovered in 2019. File photo

RCMP still investigating 2019 death of Slocan Valley man

Foul play is suspected in Aaron Graham’s death

RCMP say an investigation into the suspicious death of a Slocan Valley man in 2019 is ongoing.

The body of Aaron Graham, 47, was found on Oct. 8, 2019. An autopsy later determined what police describe as criminality.

But no new details have emerged since about the Vallican resident.

An RCMP spokesperson said anyone with information about the case can call the Southeast District Major Crime Unit information line at 1-877-987-8477.

Graham’s death is one of four unsolved cases in the Slocan Valley, Castlegar and Nelson areas dating back nearly three years.

The death of Lemar Halimi, whose body was found between Nelson and Castlegar in May 2018 after he went missing in May 2017. Police have said foul play is suspected.

A 59-year-old man’s body was also discovered in Appledale in May 2019. RCMP have declined to identify the victim, but say they consider the case a homicide.

Closer to Nelson, police are also still searching for Cory Westcott. He went missing on Aug. 31, 2020, after last being seen in Bonnington.

Anonymous tips can be sent to BC Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on Facebook with West Kootenay Boundary Crimestoppers. The Nelson Police Department can also be contacted at 250-354-3919.

