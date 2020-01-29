RCMP seize suspected fentanyl, cocaine at Grand Forks motel

One Grand Forks man was arrested Monday, Jan. 27, after local RCMP officers executed a search warrant on a motel unit in the city and discovered “various quantities of suspected fentanyl and cocaine,” and RCMP release states.

As a result of the search, which was supported by the RCMP’s South East District General Investigation Section, based out of Kelowna, police discovered “what is considered to be a substantial amount of suspected illicit drugs in various forms,” though lab testing is still required to confirm that the substances recovered contained fentanyl and cocaine.

“This is our third large scale drug investigation, resulting in a sizeable seizure since August 2019,” said Grand Forks Sgt. Darryl Peppler. “While we are pleased with our latest results, we know there is more work to do, and we remain committed to continuing to disrupt the illicit drug activity here in Grand Forks.”

Local police had previously conducted search warrants on a property in Christina Lake last November and at a motel in Grand Forks last August.

RCMP did not release the name of the man arrested in Monday’s search, but said that he has since been released in anticipation of a court date this spring.

The RCMP release said that people with information on criminal and drug activity in the community are urged to contact the Grand Forks Detachment at 250-442-8288 or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.