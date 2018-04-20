B.C. woman known to hitchhike around province missing

Aislynn Hanson, 18, last seen April 13; known to travel throughout B.C. by hitchhiking

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Vernon woman.

Aislynn Hanson, 18 was last seen Friday, April 13.

Since Hanson’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads, however she remains missing.

Hanson is known to travel throughout B.C. by way of hitchhiking and police are very concerned for her health and well-being.

Hanson may also present herself by the alias name of Alice Hendricks.

Hanson is described as Caucasian, five-foot-six, blond hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue knitted toque, beige-coloured pyjamas and dark- or grey-coloured slip-on shoes.

RCMP are asking if anyone has seen Aislynn Hanson, or may know of her whereabouts, they are urged to contact their local police; remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.