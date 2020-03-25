32-year-old Cody Lylack (Langton). (Courtesy Jasper RCMP) (Courtesy Jasper RCMP)

RCMP seek help locating man potentially headed for Vancouver Island from Jasper

Cody Lylack (Langton) is travelling in a 2010 Chevy Silverado with Alberta plates

A man last seen in Jasper National Park the morning of March 24 and may be heading for Vancouver Island say RCMP.

According to a March 25 news release, Jasper RCMP are looking for the public’s help in finding 32-year-old Cody Lylack (Langton).

Police believe he was in Jasper National Park the morning of March 24 and say there is a general concern for his safety and well-being. It’s also believed he was recently in Williams Lake. Jasper RCMP would like to speak with him.

Lylack is described as six-foot-one and about 210 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

He was travelling in a 2010 Chevy Silverado, Alberta license plate BSS3856 and should have a brown dog with him. Officers say he may be travelling to Vancouver Island.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call Jasper RCMP at 780-852-4848 or local police.

READ ALSO: Victoria Police Department outlines what it means to be a ‘high risk’ missing person

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

32-year-old Cody Lylack (Langton). (Courtesy Jasper RCMP) (Courtesy Jasper RCMP)

Previous story
55 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C.

Just Posted

Big White chef brings fresh produce to Central Okanagan Food Bank

Chef and his team collected food from the resort’s restaurants

Rockslide closes Columbia and Western Rail Trail near Castlegar

The section of trail, on private lands, is closed and trespassers will be reported to RCMP

Salmo woman starts Facebook group to organize mask-makers

Hopes to ease mask shortage for Kootenay first responders and essential service workers.

Kootenay Boundary doctors urge everyone to #stayhome

“The time is now. Every day will now see a doubling of cases,” report Kootenay Boundary doctors.

Grand Forks and Boundary cancellations, changes due to COVID-19

This newspaper’s list of community events, institutions that change or cancel due to pandemic

VIDEO: Young B.C. couple tie the knot in wake of COVID-19

Locals Skylar Bartel & Alayna Tam have small wedding, surprised by family and friends in car parade

RCMP seek help locating man potentially headed for Vancouver Island from Jasper

Cody Lylack (Langton) is travelling in a 2010 Chevy Silverado with Alberta plates

Weddings, big gatherings have to stop, B.C.’s COVID-19 doctor says

Dr. Bonnie Henry calls for alternatives to live ‘celebrations and ceremonies’

World COVID-19 3:30 p.m. update: WHO chief commends Trump

Comprehensive update on coronavirus from around the world

COVID-19: MP Cannings calls on government to support energy sector workers

MP says funding should directly support workers, not subsidies to shareholders or CEO bonuses

B.C. promises up to $500 monthly in rent support amid COVID-19

Freeze on rent increases, most evictions also taking effect

Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Aid will replace previously-announced benefits

COVID-19: Latex gloves, paper towel and wipes are not flushable, local authorities warn

Improper flushing can clog and damage a community’s septic and sewer systems

COVID-19: London Drugs offers exclusive hours for healthcare workers, helps sell Girl Guide cookies

Hospital workers, pharmacists and more offered shopping hours across B.C.

Most Read