A photo of a white sedan carrying a snowmobile was posted to the BC RCMP Traffic Twitter account on Jan. 7. (@BCRCMPTraffic/Twitter)

RCMP seek driver of car reported seen carrying snowmobile on its roof

The white Crown Victoria was reportedly seen travelling through the Grand Forks area

The Boundary got its first big dump of snow between the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, icing winter sports into the minds of many. But, the Twitter account for BC RCMP Traffic reported Tuesday that at least one driver may be pushing their luck in a bid to hit the snow this year.

The RCMP account tweeted a picture Tuesday of what appeared to be a white Crown Victoria – the same model vehicle as many older police cruisers – carrying a snowmobile on its roof.

“@BCRCMPTraffic has some questions for the driver of this car,” the tweet said, noting that the vehicle had been seen in the Kamloops and Grand Forks areas. KamloopsNow reported on Dec. 23 that a similar vehicle donning a snowmobile was apparently spotted in the Thompson region.

“First, how’d you get it on the roof?” the RCMP tweet asks. “Seriously, this is potentially dangerous if the roof can’t support the weight & load securement is questionable.”

Asked if the set-up was illegal, the RCMP account replied: “we can’t be sure until we have had a close look at it, and even then, it’s not so much about the tickets as it is having the conversation about transporting via more conventional/SAFE methods.

“BCRCMPTraffic doesn’t endorse this mode of load transport!” the account said.

The account added that if anyone has pictures of the vehicle, “We [RCMP] sure wouldn’t mind if they could get us the licence plate – just want to have a conversation with the driver/owner and get a look at the set-up.”

