Mounties are now using What3Words digital location to help people pinpoint their whereabouts when lost or injured. The app tells you a three-word label for every 10-foot square on the planet. (What3Words)

Mounties are now using What3Words digital location to help people pinpoint their whereabouts when lost or injured. The app tells you a three-word label for every 10-foot square on the planet. (What3Words)

RCMP now using app to track people lost, injured in B.C.’s backcountry

‘All they have to do is click a link and we’ll be able to pinpoint where they are,’ says RCMP

Three words are all it takes for RCMP to nail down the location of a lost or injured hiker or skier – thanks to a phone app that syncs their GPS coordinates.

Those stranded in the B.C. backcountry do not need to have the app downloaded to reap its life-saving benefits. All they have to do is call 911.

What3Words – first created in the U.K. in July 2013 – does the rest.

“All you have to do is click the link to provide the information to our 911 dispatcher,” explained RCMP Sgt. Peter DeVries in a March 9 news release.

The app pinpoints the person’s phone location to a three-meter range.

What3Words, “divided the earth up into a gridwork of three-meter squares, each assigned a random sequence of three words. Those three words label the square in which a person is standing,” Devries said.

READ MORE: B.C.’s busiest SAR team raises alarm after 2021 begins with fatality, multiple rescues

This month, North Vancouver RCMP used the app’s algorithm to find hikers stranded in the North Shore mountains.

Officers forwarded app coordinates to search and rescue crews who were able to quickly reach the group and provide help, said DeVries.

Other first responders in B.C that have reported using the app include Surrey Regional Fire Dispatch and Squamish Search And Rescue.

Whether it’s a lost child with a cell phone, someone on a sinking boat up Indian Arm or a person stifled by witnessing a crime, Devries said, “all they have to do is click a link and we’ll be able to pinpoint where they are.”

What3Words has been credited to saving the lives of outdoor enthusiasts in countries including the United States, Australia and Scotland.

The app’s functions are dependant upon a person’s mobile phone having access to cell service.

RELATED: Man trapped on Manning mountain did nearly everything right to survive, says SAR


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

RCMPSearch and Rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Uber Canada seeks labour model allowing it to provide benefits to drivers, couriers
Next story
Lights on Nelson bridge inform motorists of presence of cyclists

Just Posted

Naloxone, pictured above, may not be effective against overdoses caused by the drugs currently circulating in Interior Health. (Jenna Hauck - file)
Dangerous drug alert issued for entire Interior Health region

The drugs contain benzodiazepines which are not affected by naloxone

Jessie Makortoff’s drug case was last heard at Grand Forks provincial court on Feb. 9. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks provincial court hears development in Makortoff case

Jessie Makortoff did not appear at the city courthouse on Tuesday, March 9

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
36 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Fourteen people are currently hospitalized with the virus, six of whom are in intensive care

Grace McGregor, Area C Director for Christina Lake, penned an open letter to B.C. government officials in February in which she raised concerns that the province had unfairly distributed COVID Safe ReStart grants between rural and municipal governments. File photo
Christina Lake director says she’s still waiting to hear from the province about COVID Safe ReStart grants

Director Grace McGregor summarized her concerns in an open letter to government officials last month

Firefighters believe Tuesday morning’s truck fire on Hwy 3 likely started in the vehicles cab. Photo: Darlainea Redlack
Grand Forks RCMP determine cause of truck fire on Hwy. 3

No one was hurt in the fire, according to first responders

Third-grader Hudson Adrian (left) on Wednesday, Feb. 24, poses with fourth-graders Josh Hlookoff (centre) and Jaylen Dekteroff at Hutton Elementary’s Pink Shirt Day parade. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
WATCH — Grand Forks’ elementaries support Pink Shirt Day

The annual celebration of kindness puts paid to the idea that bullying was ever cool

Corey Hurren, 46, rammed through a gate at Rideau Hall and headed on foot toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s home at Rideau Cottage while heavily harmed on July 2 last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Man who rammed Rideau Hall gate with truck sentenced to six years in jail

Corey Hurren, 46, had faced 21 weapons charges and one of threatening the prime minister.

Mounties are now using What3Words digital location to help people pinpoint their whereabouts when lost or injured. The app tells you a three-word label for every 10-foot square on the planet. (What3Words)
RCMP now using app to track people lost, injured in B.C.’s backcountry

‘All they have to do is click a link and we’ll be able to pinpoint where they are,’ says RCMP

B.C. Attorney General David Eby removes his mask to debate changes to rental housing legislation in the B.C. legislature, March 8, 2021. (Hansard TV)
Rent freeze, construction rules fuel housing shortage, B.C. NDP told

B.C. Liberals vote against new ‘renoviction’ restrictions

B.C. scientists have discovered that death cap mushrooms have learned to live off the roots of Garry oak trees. This means the mushroom has adapted, spread itself farther, and can now also be found anywhere Garry oaks grow. (Adolf and Oluna Ceska photo)
Death cap mushroom evolves to survive off B.C. native tree species

Notoriously poisonous mushroom can now be found near the base of Garry oak trees

Snow packs in the Kootenays remain close to normal.
Snow packs in the Kootenays remain close to normal.

West Kootenay at 110 per cent of normal, East at 106

Southern resident orca calf J58, born to mother J41 in September 2020, is confirmed to be a female. (Photo by Jeanne Hyde/Center for Whale Research)
It’s a girl: Gender revealed of second orca calf born to J Pod last fall

Six-month-old southern resident orca J58 photographed from shore March 6

(File)
Police tase man allegedly trying to stab people with uncapped needle in Vancouver

Police said the man resisted arrest

The Brown Swiss cows inside Creekside Dairy’s barn on a rainy spring day in 2019. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)
#Buttergate: When it comes to cows, you are what you eat

The second in a three part series on dairy farming, palm oil and Canadian consumers

Most Read