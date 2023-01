Grand Forks RCMP are presently looking for Ryan Harp, 32 years of age, relating to an outstanding arrest warrant for a Breach of Release Order.

Harp is described as a Caucasian male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing at approximately six foot, two inches, and weighing approximately 210 pounds.

Harp may have shaven his beard off.

If you know the whereabouts of Harp or should you see him, you are asked to call the Grand Forks RCMP at 250 442 8288 or Crimestoppers at 1 800 222 8477.