RCMP looking for man who invited Castlegar-area child into vehicle

The incident occurred on Waterloo Road in Ootischenia

Castlegar RCMP are asking the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly invited a nine-year-old boy into his vehicle in Ootischenia around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to police, the boy told his grandmother that while outside their residence in the 700 block of Waterloo Road a white panel van drove up and the driver asked him where a neighbouring business was located.

The boy says he pointed in the direction of the business and the driver asked him if he would get in to show him where the business was located. The boy declined and the van drove away without any further interaction.

The driver of the van has been described as a man wearing a black toque and a black leather jacket.

Police checked the nearby business for the white van but it was not located. However, employees told police that they were expecting deliveries throughout the day.

Castlegar RCMP are continuing efforts to identify the driver and ask anyone with information to call (250) 365-7721.

newsroom@castlegarnews.com
