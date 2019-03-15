RCMP look into broken window at new Windows of Hope

There were no injuries in the incident

Grand Forks RCMP are investigating an incident at the new Whispers of Hope community kitchen location that resulted in a hole in the building’s window.

Cst. Chris Wolfram of Grand Forks RCMP confirmed the detachment is investigating a file that resulted in “at least one” hole in the glass of the building’s front window.

Wolfram would not comment on the cause of the hole; it remains under investigation and RCMP will determine whether it is a bullet hole, damage from a pellet gun, a rock, or any other random object.

Wolfram said he has seen cases where damage that looks like a bullet hole can be caused by rocks flying from underneath cars at windows, as might happen on a recently sanded street. Wolfram said there had been no injuries whatsoever and the reiterated that the file remains under investigation.

