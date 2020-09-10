Kasimir Tora Tyabji-Sandana is wanted on charges of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching. (Powell River RCMP)

RCMP issue warrant for son of former B.C. MLA wanted on sexual charges

Kasimir Tora Tyabji-Sandana, 32, is wanted on charges of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching

Powell River RCMP are looking for the son of a former MLA on outstanding warrants.

Kasimir Tora Tyabji-Sandana, 32, is wanted on charges of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching. Tyabji-Sandana is the son of former MLA Judi Tyabji, who was the youngest ever person elected to the B.C. Legislature in 1991.

Mounties said they have made contact with Tyabji-Sandana’s family in Powell River but that his current whereabouts are unknown and attempts to locate him at previous addresses have been unsuccessful.

This is not Tyabji-Sandana’s first brush with the law; in 2018, he pleaded guilty to attempting to posses acetyl fentanyl, a less potent version of fentanyl.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 604-485-6255, or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. family returns from family vacation to trashed home by alleged squatter

Just Posted

MP Morrison tapped to national security shadow cabinet role

Kootenay-Columbia MP appointed to Conservative shadow cabinet role ahead of new parliamentary session

Weekend vandalism ruins both Grand Forks’ electric vehicle chargers

City official who filed report to RCMP says other city property was also vandalized

Grand Forks to welcome curling back in October

The city’s curling club says all league play will be modified per COVID-19 guidelines

UPDATE: Smoky skies over Boundary Country amid Kootenay, Washington State wildfires

Interior Health BC has put up a low-level health risk across South Kootenays

Christina Lake FD puts out fire at retired couple’s home near US border

The fire started early Labour Day Monday after a tree brought down powerlines near the Cascade Border crossing

B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Dr. Bonnie Henry said risk of going to nightclubs is too great

B.C. deficit forecast $12.8 billion after first three months of COVID-19

Taxes, resource revenues fell less than expected in pandemic

RCMP issue warrant for son of former B.C. MLA wanted on sexual charges

Kasimir Tora Tyabji-Sandana, 32, is wanted on charges of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching

Boeing 737 MAX test flights begin in Vancouver to determine if planes are safe to fly

Canada will take part in a joint global approval process in London starting Sept. 14

FINLAYSON: A Labour Day snapshot of the B.C. job market

From following health advice and ‘doing no harm,’ to not hiking fees – one business expert has a number of suggestions

B.C. family returns from family vacation to trashed home by alleged squatter

40-year-old arrested Monday night

On to Game 7: Raptors hold off Celtics in double-OT NBA thriller

Lowry nets 33 points as Toronto trips Boston 125-122

Alleged racially-motivated eviction from Okanagan campground sparks outcry

“It was wrong and it needs to be addressed,” says neighbour after mixed-race family evicted

Interior Health reports 2 new cases of COVID-19

Sixteen of those cases are active and nobody in the region is currently in hospital

Most Read