RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

RCMP issue warning after youth groped in North Vancouver park

The assault took place in Trillium Park near Seymour Heights Elementary School on Feb. 11

North Vancouver RCMP are warning the public after receiving a report Thursday, (Feb. 24), of a suspicious male who sexually assaulted a female youth on Feb. 11, at approximately 5:30 p.m. on a trail in the Seymour Heights neighbourhood.

The youth was walking on a trail close to a bridge in Trillium Park near Seymour Heights Elementary School when a male approached her and groped her. She managed to fight off the male and flee.

A map of where the assault occurred. (North Vancouver RCMP)

A map of where the assault occurred. (North Vancouver RCMP)

The male is described as caucasian, approximately five feet eight inches tall, in his 40s with greying hair, brown eyes and a slim build. He wore blue jeans, a black baseball cap, a dark blue track jacket, a blue face mask and was walking with a small, white dog that was off-leash

RCMP are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 and ask for Cst. Bams. Anyone who wishes to provide information but who wants to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
Silverton mayor ‘can’t wrap head around’ town’s population drop

Just Posted

Silverton had a 23 per cent population decrease over five years, according to the 2021 census. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Silverton mayor ‘can’t wrap head around’ town’s population drop

(L-R) Rotary President Cheryl Ahrens and Library Director Cari Lynn Gawletz hold up some of newest and hottest titles at Grand Forks & District Library. Photo courtesy of Cheryl Ahrens
Grand Forks Rotary Club comes through with special library books

The Boundary Museum, pictured atop the Fructova Heritage Site on the western outskirts of Grand Forks, is a repository of the Kettle Valley’s history. Photo: Chris Hammett
Boundary Museum Society to ask council for money withheld from previous board

Midway residents gather at the village elementary school Sunday, Feb. 6. Photo courtesy of Tasha Holingsworth
Midway residents tell school district, board not to close village school