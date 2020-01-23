Surrey RCMP are investigating the conduct of a Delta police officer following an allegation “of a sexual nature” brought by a DPD co-worker. (Black Press Media file photo)

RCMP investigating sexual allegation against Lower Mainland police officer

Delta officer suspended while the alleged off-duty incident involving a co-worker is investigated

Surrey RCMP are investigating the conduct of a Delta police officer following an allegation “of a sexual nature” brought by a DPD co-worker.

According to a release from the Delta Police Department, an allegation of an off-duty incident was brought forward to DPD management in December, 2019. The release states the allegation is of a sexual nature and concerns two off-duty DPD officers. The incident did not occur in a police facility, and does not involve any members of the public.

Delta Police Chief Neil Dubord requested Surrey RCMP open an investigation after it was determined the matter warranted a criminal investigation.

One officer has been suspended with pay while the investigation proceeds.

“This allegation is extremely concerning,” Dubord said in a press release. “Police officers are — rightfully so — held to a higher standard both on- and off-duty. That is why I wanted to be as open as I could about the process that’s now underway. It is important that this allegation be investigated fully by an independent police department.”

Once the RCMP concludes the criminal investigation, the Vancouver Police Department will assume responsibility for a Police Act investigation that will be overseen by the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner, Dubord noted.

“While we must wait for the investigation process to unfold, we will take the time to look inward and ensure our policies are robust and appropriate, and that all our officers and employees have a good understanding of them and their responsibilities both on- and off-duty,” he said.


