Kelowna RCMP is investigating an assault that occurred at the University of British Columbia Okanagan. (File)

Kelowna RCMP is investigating an assault that occurred at the University of British Columbia Okanagan. (File)

RCMP investigating assault at University of British Columbia Okanagan

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Kelowna RCMP is investigating an assault that occurred at the University of British Columbia Okanagan (UBCO) early Saturday morning (Feb. 26).

At 5:55 a.m., police responded to an assault in one of the campus buildings.

Upon investigation, it appears a man working in the building assaulted a security guard.

The victim was taken to Kelowna General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

RCMP said there is no risk to the public and will continue the investigation. They are working closely with UBCO.

READ MORE: Illness outbreak hits Lake Country retirement home

READ MORE: Kelowna police dog takes down taxi theft suspect

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaRCMPUBCO Heat

Previous story
RCMP issue warning after youth groped in North Vancouver park
Next story
VIDEO: Thousands march in downtown Vancouver in support of Ukraine

Just Posted

Silverton had a 23 per cent population decrease over five years, according to the 2021 census. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Silverton mayor ‘can’t wrap head around’ town’s population drop

(L-R) Rotary President Cheryl Ahrens and Library Director Cari Lynn Gawletz hold up some of newest and hottest titles at Grand Forks & District Library. Photo courtesy of Cheryl Ahrens
Grand Forks Rotary Club comes through with special library books

The Boundary Museum, pictured atop the Fructova Heritage Site on the western outskirts of Grand Forks, is a repository of the Kettle Valley’s history. Photo: Chris Hammett
Boundary Museum Society to ask council for money withheld from previous board

Midway residents gather at the village elementary school Sunday, Feb. 6. Photo courtesy of Tasha Holingsworth
Midway residents tell school district, board not to close village school