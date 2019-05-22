RCMP investigating after woman pushed off cliff at Vancouver Island lake

West Shore RCMP are investigating a report of a 29-year-old woman who was injured after being pushed off a 40-foot cliff into the water at Thetis Lake in View Royal on Vancouver Island.

On May 19 at about 3:30 p.m. police said the victim was hiking near the first beach cliff face when she met up with a group of three unknown women who were drinking alcohol.

The victim was looking over the cliff when someone pushed her, causing her to fall into the water 40 feet below.

The three women are described as Caucasian, 20 to 30 years old, two with brown hair and one with blonde hair. They were wearing bathing suits and sunglasses.

Police said there may have been witnesses in the area including a male who offered to help the victim.

“Fortunately the victim was able to swim to shore and later received medical attention for her injuries,” said Cpl. Chris Dovell of West Shore RCMP. “Police are seeking witnesses or the person responsible to come forward to speak with investigators.”

Anyone with information is being asked to report it to West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

