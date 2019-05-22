Thetis Lake. (Black Press News Media file photo)

RCMP investigating after woman pushed off cliff at Vancouver Island lake

Woman injured after 40-foot fall into water

West Shore RCMP are investigating a report of a 29-year-old woman who was injured after being pushed off a 40-foot cliff into the water at Thetis Lake in View Royal on Vancouver Island.

On May 19 at about 3:30 p.m. police said the victim was hiking near the first beach cliff face when she met up with a group of three unknown women who were drinking alcohol.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP arrest man, seize drugs, cash and weapons in Langford

The victim was looking over the cliff when someone pushed her, causing her to fall into the water 40 feet below.

The three women are described as Caucasian, 20 to 30 years old, two with brown hair and one with blonde hair. They were wearing bathing suits and sunglasses.

Police said there may have been witnesses in the area including a male who offered to help the victim.

READ ALSO: Brazen theft caught on tape in Victoria bicycle store

“Fortunately the victim was able to swim to shore and later received medical attention for her injuries,” said Cpl. Chris Dovell of West Shore RCMP. “Police are seeking witnesses or the person responsible to come forward to speak with investigators.”

Anyone with information is being asked to report it to West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Ottawa spending $24.5M to research on health benefits, risks of pot use
Next story
16 Coast Guard ships to be built in $15.7B ‘fleet renewal’ plan in B.C.: Trudeau

Just Posted

Company granted leave to appeal Lemon Creek charges

Executive Flight Centre won a decision in the BC Court of Appeal

Young Grand Forks angler wins top B.C. fishing award

Nine-year-old Noah Dalla Lana was honoured at this year’s BC Wildlife Federation Gala

Kaslo bus fueled by vegetable oil to begin service next month

Mountain Man Mike’s will run routes to Vancouver and eventually Edmonton

Grand Forks woman lays wreath at grave of local soldier buried in England

Cpl. Alfred Gyde Heaven lied about his age to enlist in the Canadian army in 1916

The quirks and perks of living in England

From Grand Forks to Great Britain: Kalyeena Makortoff on becoming a U.K. permanent resident.

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

RCMP investigating after woman pushed off cliff at Vancouver Island lake

Woman injured after 40-foot fall into water

16 Coast Guard ships to be built in $15.7B ‘fleet renewal’ plan in B.C.: Trudeau

Two other ships will be built in Nova Scotia

B.C. man killed in logging accident ‘would have done anything for anyone’

Wife remembers 43-year old Petr Koncek, father of two children

Ottawa spending $24.5M to research on health benefits, risks of pot use

$390,000 will fund two cannabis public awareness

Crackdown on money laundering does not include federal public inquiry: minister

An independent report commissioned concluded $7.4 billion was laundered in B.C. last year

Trudeau’s action plan on climate change brings B.C. politician out of retirement

Terry Lake, a former B.C. health minister, is running for federal office in Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo

Survey finds minimal progress in Canadian military’s fight against sexual misconduct

1.6 per cent of regular-force members — 900 military personnel — reported having been victims of sexual assaults over past year

Raptors beat Bucks 120-102 to even series at 2-2

Lowry pours in 25 as Toronto moves within two games of NBA Finals

Most Read