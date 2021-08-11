(File)

RCMP dealing with ‘armed and barricaded’ individual in Creston, public asked to avoid the area

Police incident is ongoing on Canyon Lister Road

Creston RCMP are asking the public to avoid Canyon Lister Road while they are dealing with an “armed and barricaded” individual in the area.

In a Wednesday (Aug. 11) press release, RCMP said they were called to a home on Canyon Lister Road just after 10:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

Staff. Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said that a crisis negotiator and the Southeast District Emergency Response Team are trying to make contact with the individual.

“There are road closures currently in place on Canyon Lister Road and we are asking residents to avoid the area until the situation has been resolved,” Shoihet added.

The public is also being asked to avoid taking photos or reporting police locations to not jeopardize their safety.

