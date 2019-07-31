RCMP asks public to be wary of stolen tools

The Grand Forks RCMP detachment handled 77 files between July 23 and July 29, including three break-and-enter calls and five dealing with thefts under $5,000.

On July 23, one business reported that a Milwaukee cordless grinder, valued at $289.21, was stolen from their store. July 28 saw a business on the 400 block of Industrial Way robbed of approximate 20 tools, taken from a storage container. Among the tools stolen were several yellow DeWalt skill saws, air nailers and a Makita chop saw. The total estimated loss came to roughly $2,000.

A single-person blue Perception kayak was also stolen from a residence on Granby Road last week.

RCMP is asking the public to be on the lookout for any of the stolen items on buy-and-sell pages online. Anyone with information about any of the incidents is encouraged to call the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.