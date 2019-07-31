RCMP asks public to be wary of stolen tools

Grand Forks RCMP dealt with 77 files between July 23 and July 29

The Grand Forks RCMP detachment handled 77 files between July 23 and July 29, including three break-and-enter calls and five dealing with thefts under $5,000.

On July 23, one business reported that a Milwaukee cordless grinder, valued at $289.21, was stolen from their store. July 28 saw a business on the 400 block of Industrial Way robbed of approximate 20 tools, taken from a storage container. Among the tools stolen were several yellow DeWalt skill saws, air nailers and a Makita chop saw. The total estimated loss came to roughly $2,000.

A single-person blue Perception kayak was also stolen from a residence on Granby Road last week.

RCMP is asking the public to be on the lookout for any of the stolen items on buy-and-sell pages online. Anyone with information about any of the incidents is encouraged to call the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

