UPDATE: Fire crews make good progress on blaze Sage Mesa homes

The grass fire near the Pine Hills golf course is being put out by bucket helicopters on Monday. (Facebook) BC Wildfire on scene. (Monique Tamminga/ Penticton Western News)

UPDATE: 4:00 p.m.

Good progress is being made on the blaze near the Pine Hills Golf Course in the Sage Mesa neighbourhood.

BC Wildfire is on scene with two attack crews, on response officer as well as an origin and cause specialist. The Penticton Fire Department is also on scene.

Two helicopters that were called in to bucket water on the planes have been sent back and are no longer working the fire.

It’s unclear how big the fire is due to steep difficult terrain.

The blaze is not threatening homes at this time.

UPDATE: 2:50 p.m.

BC Wildfire is now on scene of a grass fire in Penticton.

At least three helicopters are gathering water from Okanagan Lake and boaters are being cautioned to stay out of the way.

A rapidly growing grass fire near the Pine Hills Golf Course in the Sage Mesa neighbourhood has all Penticton fire trucks heading to the area.

As of 2:20 p.m. the fire department had already fielded more than 29 calls about the growing blaze that is creeping up the mountain near the KVR Trail in West Bench.

Homes are reportedly threatened by the flames.

According to Penticton Fire, the blaze is about 100 feet by 200 feet and is very steep terrain. Penticton Indian Band fire department is also on scene.

Crews are asking for back up from BC Wildfire who are sending in a bucket helicopter and possibly an air tanker.

The Western News has a reporter heading to the scene and will update when information becomes available.

