Cariboo Pulp and Paper in Quesnel will be shut down for the next 16 days due to a lack of pulp supply. (West Fraser Photo)

Quesnel pulp mill to shut down due to transportation issues

Around 220 employees have been temporarily laid off at two West Fraser pulp mills

Approximately 220 employees at West Fraser pulp facilities in Quesnel have been laid off due to flooding in southern B.C., says a company spokesperson.

Joyce Wagenaar, a corporate spokesperson for West Fraser Mills, said operations at Cariboo Pulp and Paper and Quesnel River Pulp will be reduced.

“As a result of the significant flooding in southern B.C., the province is now facing serious transportation and logistics issues impacting highways, rail and our ports,” she said in an email.

“These issues are now impacting West Fraser’s pulp operations as we are unable to ship product and have run out of accessible storage.”

Cariboo Pulp and Paper will be shut down for 16 days, affecting around 160 employees and Quesnel River Pulp will be running at one-third of its normal capacity, affecting 60 employees. Some functions at Cariboo Pulp and Paper will continue.

“Throughout this time, we will continue to monitor the transportation situation, provide updates and adjust our plans as necessary. Our hope is to see our employees come back to work as soon as possible,” Wagenaar said.

