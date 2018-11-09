Public invited to annual watershed meeting at Christina Lake

Learn more about invasive species and management planning at Christina Lake.

Do you have questions or concerns about water quality, fisheries & wildlife? Would you like to learn more about what the provincial, federal and regional government agencies are doing to help prevent the spread of invasive species like the zebra and quagga mussel? What actions are being taken to eradicate northern pike?

If this sounds like you, you’re invited to attend the Christina Lake Stewardship Society’s annual watershed management plan review on Nov. 21.

Learn from the experts and get answers to your questions, be a part of the solution and join the stewardship society in ensuring the health of the lake is preserved now and for future generations.

This is an opportunity for the community to meet with all levels of government that have jurisdiction and permitting authority in the watershed.

Guest speakers will discuss current and upcoming initiatives and it will be a forum to ask questions, address concerns, and learn more about the watershed!

The review is facilitated by Area C director Grace McGregor and stewardship manager Brenda LaCroix on Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (lunch provided – please pre-register) at the Christina Lake Community Hall. Contact 250-447-2504 or clss@shaw.ca for an agenda and to pre-register. Please pre-register by Nov.19

