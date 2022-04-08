Provincial funding helps five West Kootenay organizations tackle racism

Grants were given to 60 organizations province-wide

Tammy Bradford manages the Creston Museum, which has received a provincial grant for a project entitled 40 Years 40 Voices. Photo: Kelsey Yates

The B.C. government has just announced grants to 60 organizations across the province from its B.C. Multiculturalism Grants program. The purpose of the funding is to “help them tackle discrimination and enhance the province’s diversity,” according to a news release from the province.

Five organizations in the West Kootenay will receive grants of $5,000.

• Castlegar’s Kootenay Family Place to create Welcome Here, a handbook that provides multicultural and racially appropriate information to support immigrants and those who serve them.

• Creston and District Historical and Museum Society, for 40 Years, 40 Voices, an exhibit with 40 stories from people with connections to culturally significant objects in the museum’s collection.

• Nelson’s Intercultural Kootenays for an anti-racism community response project to build intercultural competency.

• Nelson’s Touchstones Museum will redevelop its exhibition to align with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s Calls to Action and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

• New Denver’s Blood of Life Collective, for a Sinixt Allyship Gathering, an intensive anti-racism lab with educational workshops and discussion.

“Over the past two years, we’ve seen a staggering increase in racism and hate incidents in B.C.,” said Rachna Singh, parliamentary secretary for the Anti-Racism Initiatives program.

“These grants are one of many steps in our fight against racism, helping organizations on the ground address systemic racism.”