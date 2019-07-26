Province to ban Category 2 fires in Kootenay region

The prohibition covers open fires larger than a half metre tall and a half metre wide

There will be a Category 2 fire ban in place as of Monday, July 29 in the Southeast Fire Centre. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

The B.C. Wildfire Service has announced a ban on Category 2 fires in the Kootenay region starting on Monday, July 29.

The ban includes open fires larger than half a metre wide and half a metre high, any stubble or grass fires, the use of burn barrels or burn cages, the use of air curtain burners, the use of fireworks and the use of tannerite for target shooting.

Smaller campfires or cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes are not included in the prohibition.

The prohibition covers the Southeast Fire Centre, which includes the Rocky Mountain and Selkirk resource districts.

The ban applies to all public and private lands unless otherwise specified by municipal or regional government bylaws.

Penalties for violating the ban can include signficant fines, jail time or bearing the financial responsibility for wildfire costs.



