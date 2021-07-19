Province shuts down freshwater fishing across the Boundary

All streams across the Boundary are closed to fishing, the province announced Friday, July 16.

The order, which extends to streams in the Okanagan and Kootenays, runs from Monday, July 19, through Sept. 15, according to online regulations for freshwater fishing in B.C. The closure comes less than a week after the Kettle River basin was elevated to Drought Level 4 — the second-highest on the province’s 1-5 scale.

