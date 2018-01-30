(Black Press files)

Province proposes more regulations for oil transport, spill response

Government looks to increase restrictions on diluted bitumen transportation by pipeline or rail

The B.C. government is proposing an independent scientific advisory panel be created to further look into how authorities would safely transport and clean up heavy oil in the case of a spill.

The new panel would be part of the second phase in the province’s spill response plan.

Phase two will consider increasing restrictions on diluted bitumen transportation by pipeline or rail, at least until the “behaviour” of spilled bitumen can be better understood and a response plan can be made, according to a news release from the province.

While the first phase of regulations, established in October, focused on the accountability of pipeline, rail and trucking companies, findings from phase two would also probe response times, compensation for groups impacted by a spill and maximizing regulations for marine spills.

“The potential for a diluted bitumen spill already poses significant risk to our inland and coastal environment and the thousands of existing tourism and marine harvesting jobs,” Environment Minister George Heyman said.

READ MORE: New rules in effect to transport liquid petroleum in B.C.

The panel would research these factors, and make recommendations to the Ministry of Environment.

The government said First Nations and the public will also be asked to provide feedback.

More details on any proposed regulations are expected to be released by the end of next month.

Black Press Media has reached out to Kinder Morgan for comment.

