Province of B.C. to oversee homeowner grant applications

The administrative move is to help ease the burden for municipalities

The province is taking over full administration of home owner grants, to relieve the burden on municipalities. Photo: Taylor Simpson

With the new year comes budget talks from municipal council officials and regional district directors.

This means, of course, they are starting to consider all the factors that will impact property tax rates for 2021.

On the heels of property assessment notices, which came out Monday, this week the province announced the homeowner grant threshold has been set at $1.63M for the 2021 tax year, “ensuring the same percentage of British Columbia homeowners continue to be eligible.”

For the immediate region, the grant amounts remain unchanged from last year; up to $770, and up to $1,045 for homeowners 65 years or older, or if the homeowner is a person with a disability.

Homeowners may also be eligible for property tax deferment if they are 55 years or older or are financially supporting a dependent child.

What is new for 2021, however, is the way homeowners will be applying for their respective grant online.

The province is taking over full administration of the grant program to ease the burden on municipalities.

Homeowners in all municipalities will now submit their applications directly to the province instead of through their municipal office. Similar to previous years, applications will open in May when a majority of property tax notices are received.

More information on this new process will be forthcoming. For those who are not computer-savvy, the province will also have a phone number to call.

As in previous years, homeowners are reminded to keep their property assessment notice from BC Assessment or property tax notice from their municipality.

The roll and jurisdiction number from their notice is needed to apply for the homeowner grant with the province, same as it was when applying for the grant through their municipality.

