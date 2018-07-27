Province kicks in $5M for B.C. airport improvements

The provincial government is kicking in over $5 million toward upgrades for airports across B.C., the minister of transportation and infrastructure announced in Abbotsford on Thursday.

The funds are coming through the government’s B.C. Air Access program, which B.C. Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Claire Trevena said is focusing on small communities this year.

“More than $5 million is going to be invested all around B.C. between 50 per cent and 75 per cent share either (with) local governments or private sector,” Trevena said. “What it is is investing in programs, whether it is removing obstacles, like helping out an airport remove trees that might be blocking a sightline, or whether it’s doing more, so bigger investments in runways and so on.”

Though work on airports is typically federal jurisdiction, the funds from the province are appreciated, said Henry Braun, mayor of Abbotsford, where the airport is getting $500,000 for apron and taxiway expansions.

“It’s always nice when B.C. Aviation Council and the province come alongside and help, because we can’t do everything out of tax dollars or out of the airport cash flow, either.”

Trevena said the provincial government kicks in for B.C.’s airports, and has since the B.C. Air Access program’s inception in 2015, knowing the economic impact of maintaining airports is felt throughout B.C.

“There’s no question that aviation is key to our province, whether it is through trade, whether it is through travel, or whether it is through industry,” Trevena said. “Dollars are always tight everywhere. What we try and do is leverage, so it’s joint money. We’re investing, the feds will be investing, the local governments will be investing, the private sector, we can hear today, are investing.”

This year’s total allotment of $5.4 million is going to 23 communities:

Abbotsford – Apron and taxiway expansion

Anahim Lake – Fuel system reconfiguration

Bella Coola – Phase 2, certification, obstacle removal

Comox – Fuel tank truck route

Comox – Airfield lighting upgrade

Dease Lake – Brush cutting and installation of washroom facilities

Delta (Boundary Bay) – Taxiway rehabilitation

Fairmont Hot Springs – Replcae emergency vehicle gate and radios

Fraser Lake – New windsocks, line painting and signage

Grand Forks – Water main/fire flows rehabilitation

Kamloops (float plane dock) – Float plane dock rehabilitation

Langley – Solar lighting on runway

Nelson (Norman Stibbs) – Fuel pump replacement

108 Mile Ranch – Automated weather system replacement

Osoyoos – Runway extension and apron improvements

Qualicum Beach – Terminal expansion and rehabilitation

Qualicum Beach – Long-term parking

Quesnel – Runway lighting replacement

Salmon Arm – Relocate and upgrade taxiway

Stewart – Runway rehabilitation

Telegraph Creek – Runway rehabilitation, GPS and lighting

Tofino (Long Beach) – Terminal pavement extension

Valemount – Lighting rehabilitation

Vanderhoof – Apron expansion

