Province concerned over allegations of B.C. social worker with fake degree

The ministry has issued a statement regarding Robert Riley Saunder’s employment

A provincial minister is voicing her concerns over a former Kelowna social worker who had worked for the province, but according to media reports, allegedly didn’t have a social work degree.

“I can’t tell you how disturbed I am by this information. To think that anyone who intends to work with vulnerable people might lie about their qualifications is deeply upsetting,” said Children and Family Development. Katrine Conroy.

Lawsuits have been piling up against Robert Riley Saunders, a former Kelowna social worker who was employed by the ministry.

READ MORE: More lawsuits filed against former Kelowna social worker

Four new civil lawsuits that were filed in March were similar to previous allegations against Robert Riley Saunders regarding stealing money from youth that were in his care when he was a social worker.

One of the new civil suits alleges Saunders lied about paying a teenager’s rent after being put into an independent living situation after foster care. The teen was then forced into a life of homelessness and turned to drug use, the teen said in court documents.

None of these allegations are proven in court.

READ MORE: Former Kelowna social worker facing 4 new civil lawsuits

The ministry said in a statement that background checks when hiring include reference checks, a criminal record check, a mandatory screening, a statement confirming the accuracy of information provided and local hiring managers may verify an applicant’s degree by requesting an original or certified copy of the certificate.

“Moving forward, the PSA is working with the ministry to develop a screening guide for hiring managers for child protection workers. This process will include validation of an applicant’s credentials,” the ministry said in a statement.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two dead after salmonella outbreak at personal care home in Winnipeg
Next story
VIDEO: Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos organ donor

Just Posted

Krestova couple calls cops when spring cleanup unearths bomb

Luckily, no danger from the rusty ordinance

West Kootenay winter ends with a whisper

March snowfall well above norm, but the month was dry with less than half the average precipitation

Investigation, cleanup continues after fuel tanker crash

50,000 litres of fuel spilled into Salmo River

One year after Trail acid spill, claims still trickling in

Approximately 440+ vehicles failed ICBC inspections due to sulphuric acid contamination

Trio safe, but truck lost, after frightening slide off Syringa road

Sunday sightseeing tour near Castlegar turns into near-fatal fall

VIDEO: B.C. man rescues dog during encounter with two cougars

Mike Germunstad grabbed 75-pound pitbull by ‘the scruff of the neck’ as cougar approached

Province concerned over allegations of B.C. social worker with fake degree

The ministry has issued a statement regarding Robert Riley Saunder’s employment

Museum, hospital expansion to use mass timber, John Horgan says

Premier calls for new strategies for Interior forest companies

‘Free Willy’ bill demands end to whale captivity

MPs vote in favour of Bill S-203

Nelson city hall to help staff buy electric bikes

Purchase price will be repaid through payroll deductions

B.C. epilepsy patient refuses to leave Vancouver hospital until needs are met

Tavia Marlatt is scheduled to meet with Langley Memorial Hospital officials on Friday, April 5.

VIDEO: Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos organ donor

The ‘Logan Boulet Effect’ inspired more than 100,000 Canadians to register as organ donors

Victoria necropsy on grey whale aims to unlock secrets of its death

Large grey whale found dead off the coast of Vancouver Island April 4

MLA calls for regional plan, amid third report of homeless patient taxied to Fraser Valley

Regional plan could also help prevent one community from becoming a ‘hub’ of homelessness MLA says ‘regional plan’ including wrap-around services will help end hospitals’ shuffling of homeless

Most Read