White Rock’s iconic pier was destroyed after a significant windstorm Dec. 20, 2018. On Friday, the province announced it will provide funding to help rebuild the pier to current standards. (File photo)

Province commits $1 million to restore White Rock pier

Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing makes announcement at White Rock’s Memorial Park

A day after a community group launched a funding drive to help rebuild the White Rock Pier, the provincial government announced a $1 million commitment to aid the cause.

The B.C. Ministry of Municipal Affairs – alongside MLA Ravi Kahlon (Delta North) and White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker – made the announcement Friday morning during a news conference at White Rock’s recently re-opened Memorial Park.

“The historic White Rock pier is a cultural icon and a significant contributor to the local economy, drawing more than one million visitors to the community each year,” said Kahlon.

“Restoring the pier will help local businesses and improve recreational and cultural opportunities for the community.”

“Last winter’s storm devastated our community, impacting both residents and the local economy alike,” said Walker.

“We are grateful for the provincial grant to help us reconstruct our waterfront and pier and protect our shoreline from the impacts of climate change.”

A release, issued by the province shortly after the announcement, states the funding will help repair waterfront infrastructure from storm damage along the promenade and White Rock pier, helping restore the economic and social heart of the community.

On Thursday, Friends of the Pier – a group of community leaders and fundraisers – announced a plan to raise $2-million for restoration of the pier, which was badly damaged in a Dec. 20 storm and has been closed ever since.

Repairing the pier is estimated to cost about $16.2 million, and even with insurance and contributions from different levels of government, there is an estimated shortfall of about $2 million, Friends of the Pier chair Bob Bezubiak explained at Thursday’s event.

The community fundraising efforts aim to cover that amount.

“This is a real chance for all of us to pay it forward for every stroll and every picture ever taken on the pier,” Bezubiak said Thursday.


sports@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
South Africa marks Freedom Day; apartheid ended 25 years ago
Next story
Fish processor in northern B.C. to be audited after reports of illegal bartering

Just Posted

Regional government group elects new executive

Roly Russell of Grand Forks is the new President of the AKBLG; takes over from Rob Gay of Cranbrook.

People’s Party names Kootenay-Columbia candidate

Stewart, 62, is a retired Registered Professional Forester and former Canadian Armed Forces member.

Greenwood Legion celebrates 80 years

The local chapter was founded in 1939

Cross-country trek will raise awareness for Parkinsons

Walter and Regula Reich set off from Tofino on April 12

Woman found dead in Montrose

Police arrested an adult male at the scene

Fashion Fridays: How to style your perfect summer dress

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

VIDEO: Star Wars family mourns Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew

Mayhew died at his home in Texas this week. He was 74.

Province commits $1 million in funding for White Rock Pier, waterfront restoration

Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing makes announcement at White Rock’s Memorial Park

Grade 4 students lobby to return Greater Victoria park to its Indigenous name

Youth want to restore the name of ȽÁU,WELNEW to John Dean Provincial Park

Rich Coleman apologizes for comparing ALR rule changes to Nazi oppression

Rich Coleman was speaking on a bill that changes farmland regulations

Rings worth $20,000 stolen from B.C. jewelry store

Nanaimo Mounties hope public can help find suspect from last month’s theft

Canadian accent ranked 13th sexiest in the world

Kiwis top the list of sweet talkers

VIDEO: Hundreds of protesters drown out anti-SOGI speakers in Victoria

Police and fire crews respond to escalating tension during event

Fallen East Kootenay workers remembered

There were five work-related deaths in the East Kootenay last year, and 131 in B.C.

Most Read