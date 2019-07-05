The provincial government is engaging with stakeholders on creating mandatory entry level training for Class 1 license holders. (Black Press file photo)

Province collecting feedback on training program for Class 1 drivers

‘Safety on our highways is our top priority’-Claire Trevena, minister of transportation

  • Jul. 5, 2019 2:45 p.m.
  • News

Consultations to help develop mandatory entry-level training for Class 1 commercial driver’s licences will begin this summer.

“Safety on our highways is our top priority and advancing the skill development of new commercial drivers would make roads even safer for everyone,” said Claire Trevena, minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, in a news release. “That’s why we’re exploring what a practical and consistent mandatory training program for new commercial truck drivers could look like in B.C.”

The province will gather input from the trucking and driver training industries and other stakeholders to see how a Class 1 driver training program in B.C. could align with recently introduced entry-level Class 1 driver training standards in other Canadian jurisdictions.

“The BC Trucking Association has recommended that B.C. consider minimum standards for entry-level training for Class 1 drivers, and this focused consultation is designed to help us define and set effective standards,” said Mike Farnworth, minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, in a news release. “Everyone has a stake in ensuring that new commercial drivers have a minimum body of skills and knowledge before they begin operating some of the largest and heaviest vehicles on B.C. roads.”

Consultations will also look at how a B.C. program could incorporate the entry-level training guidelines under development by the Canadian Council of Motor Transportation Administrators for inclusion in Canada’s National Safety Code Standard.

“The BC Trucking Association welcomes today’s announcement by the provincial government to begin consultation on this critical issue,” said Dave Earle, president and CEO, BC Trucking Association, in a news release. “Development of a commercial driver training standard has been a key priority for our industry for many years, and the government’s decision to meaningfully engage industry early and throughout the process is greatly appreciated. Our shared goal is to ensure that drivers entering the industry meet enhanced training standards, improving road safety outcomes for all road users.”

Consultations on Class 1 mandatory entry-level training will be led by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, with support from ICBC and the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

 

