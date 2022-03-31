Province buys Nelson’s North Shore Inn for supportive housing

The 30-unit building has been run by Nelson CARES as a temporary shelter during the pandemic

The provincial government, through BC Housing, has purchased the North Shore Inn in Nelson to provide 30 homes with supports for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, according to a news release from the province.

Located at 687 Highway 3A, the 30-unit motel has been leased by BC Housing since April, 2020, and managed by the Nelson CARES Society, as temporary supportive housing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are pleased that BC Housing and the province are taking this important step to secure safe, stable and affordable housing in Nelson,” said Ron Little, board chair, Nelson CARES Society. “We are happy to continue as a partner on this site, living our mandate to support the most vulnerable members of our community.”

The province, through BC Housing, is paying $3.9 million to purchase and renovate the North Shore Inn, the news release states. BC Housing will also provide an annual operating subsidy of approximately $1 million.

Nelson CARES Society will continue to manage the building and provide supports to residents, including a daily meal program, life skills training, employment assistance and other services. Residents will have access to on-site staff 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

“With this purchase, people will be able to keep a roof over their head and get back on their feet in the community they call home,” said Brittny Anderson, MLA for Nelson-Creston. “I want to thank everyone who helped make this happen, especially Jenny Robinson and the whole Nelson CARES team.”

In its 2022 budget, the province committed $264 million over three years to ensure that the approximately 3,000 people who were temporarily housed during the COVID-19 pandemic do not return to homelessness.

